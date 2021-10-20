Food supply likely to be impacted: A&B loses major shipping service as Crowley exits region

By Kadeem Joseph

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda has been left reeling from the announcement that one of the major shipping companies that delivers goods to the import-dependent twin island state will cease the service next month as a result of Covid-19 pressures.

On Tuesday, Port Manager Darwin Telemaque announced that Crowley Shipping will be pulling its service, and the move, he said, will significantly impact the country’s food imports.

He explained that Crowley served the region for “many, many years,” as one of two major companies, the other being Tropical Shipping, along with two other companies.

“Crowley is no longer serving any part of the Caribbean. That is a direct result of the Covid pandemic,” Telemaque said.

“The pressure on the cost leasing the vessels and operating in the region just became too high, so they have left … in the next two weeks they will no longer be here forever.”

Supply chains across the world have been strained because of labour shortages and other pressures caused by the pandemic, which has driven up the cost of transporting goods.

Suppliers have warned that these issues could lead to shortages in goods and services in the months to come, which could be disastrous for countries with limited manufacturing and food production and processing capabilities.

However, Telemaque explained that there is hope with opportunities for the other three carriers to increase their services to Antigua and Barbuda.

“But that requires a change of interface, an upgrade in our overall spirits and attitudes and the understanding that at the end of the day that how we shape our port will be reflected in our outcomes down the road,” he added. “This is why we have coined the phrase that the port redevelopment is aimed to transforming the inland from the coastline.”

Observer also reached out to Crowley Shipping for comment on Tuesday, but was informed that the individual who could possibly speak on the development was out of office.