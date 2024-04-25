Flyers blow out Spanish Heat to claim ABBA First Division League title

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Last year’s Playoff Champions, Flyers Basketball claimed the 2024 Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association League title on Tuesday night at the JSC Sports Complex against the Spanish Heat.

In an absolute one-sided match, Flyers blew away Spanish Heat in a commanding 95-45 victory with Adonis Humphreys sinking 16 points with 19 rebounds, Daniel Hernandez and T-Shawn Lewis had 14 points each while both Craig Massiah and Jahvonte Daley scored 10 points apiece.

For the losers, Steven Matthew had 19 points. From the first quarter, Flyers ran away with the game, winning 20 to 9, then won the second quarter 37 to 25 to go into the half time.

They then upped the ante in both their defensive and offensive play sinking 58 points compared to their opponents 20 points in the second half of the match.

They overtook the Northside Stingerz who were awaiting the results of the match to go to the top of the standings with 19 points.

The teams will now get ready to play the Best of Three Playoffs which shoot off on Thursday with Potters Steelers and All Saints Slam playing in the first encounter while Spanish Heat will take on Ottos Full Throttle in the final match.