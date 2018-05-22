Flyers and Stingerz to meet in semi-finals

New Story

Former champions, Flyers Basketball, and powerhouse team, LJ Northside Stingerz, will meet in the semi-finals of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 1 playoffs.

Both teams secured their spots after closing out their respective best of three series with a 2-0 record.

Stingerz who was the first team to advance, edged out HomeTech Systems Outlaws, 70-68 at the JSC Sports Complex on Saturday night.

Facing elimination, Outlaws came out in full strength in the hopes of pushing the series to a final game three but could not snatch the win from Stingerz as Kevin “Pumpkin” Roberts, with just 15 seconds left on the clock, missed the game winning basket.

Roberts ended the encounter with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists while former national player, Jason London, was the leading scorer sinking 23 points, grabbing eight rebounds and making four steals for Outlaws.

Teammates, Andrew “Puss” Venture and Jamal “Buffy” Williams chipped in, with Venture netting 14 points and grabbing five rebounds and Williams snatching 15 rebounds in a losing effort.

Last year’s League MVP, Vivian “Boast” Destin led the charge for the victors with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

He was assisted by Keroi “Dragon” Lee who had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Leroy Percival who sank 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

James Barbee Jr. contributed by netting 12 points and grabbing six rebounds while teammate, Desmond Spencer had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Flyers Basketball secured their spot in the semis in grand style blowing out Yorks Crushers, 92-58 in the feature encounter.

Despite a 23-point, 15 rebounds effort by national player, Cohen DeSouza, Crushers could not withstand the sheer dominance of the orange men.

National player, Kenya Achom led the victors with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six steals with assistance from CBA player, Torey Fassett, who had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Selassie Brathwaite chipped in with 13 points while teammate, Steven Matthew contributed with 12 points.

New addition, Yohanis Soria, also of Flyers, had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 1 of the semis will be played later this week.