Flu variant that hits kids and seniors harder than other strains detected in country

A flu variant that has previously been associated with more severe flu seasons for children and the elderly has been detected in Antigua and Barbuda.

A statement yesterday from the Ministry of Health confirmed cases of influenza A H3N2 in three children who have since recovered.

Influenza is a respiratory disease caused by a virus that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Its A and B viruses are responsible for seasonal flu epidemics seen each year usually between October and February.

The A virus is spread mainly by droplets when people with the flu talk, cough or sneeze, the statement said.

“Less often, a person might get flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” it explained.

“Prevention includes social and physical distancing, cough and sneeze etiquette, regular hand washing and sanitisation of frequently touched surfaces.”

Symptoms of flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches and headaches. Some persons may have vomiting and diarrhoea. Illness can be severe or mild and can even lead to death.

The elderly and children are more susceptible to severe disease and complications such as pneumonia and death. Particular attention must be made to these age groups if they exhibit flu symptoms.

Influenza can be prevented through vaccines available to the general public at the country’s main health centres.

The Ministry of Health statement encouraged elderly people and health care workers to get the jab to protect themselves.

The H3N2 variant is currently the dominant strain in the US where the flu hospitalisation rate has surged to its highest rate in a decade.

There are four types of influenza viruses: A, B, C and D. A and B viruses cause seasonal epidemics of disease – known as flu season – almost every winter in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A viruses are the only influenza viruses known to cause flu pandemics, ie, global epidemics of flu disease.