Flash Flood Warning in effect for Antigua

FLASH FLOOD WARNING STATEMENT

TAPA

BULLETIN

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

5:08 PM ECT MON, NOV 9, 2020

ANTIGUA

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF ANTIGUA IS NOW IN EFFECT VALID UNTIL 8 PM TONIGHT. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IMMINENT IN THE WARNING AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

IF YOU ARE IN LOW LYING OR FLOOD PRONE AREAS,MOVE QUICKLY TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS, CREEKS, LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS SWIFTLY FLOWING WATERS OR WATERS OF UNKNOWN DEPTH BY FOOT OR BY VEHICLE. NOTE, JUST ONE FOOT OF FLOWING WATER IS COULD BE ENOUGH TO SWEEP A CAR OFF THE ROAD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS BE EXTREMELY CAUTIOUS, AND IF IN DOUBT, MAKE THE SMART CHOICE, TURN AROUND DON&8217;T DROWN.

THE INTERACTION BETWEEN A TROPICAL WAVE AND A SURFACE TROUGH IS CAUSING PERIODIC HEAVY SHOWERS. ALREADY, UP TO 3.5 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN SOME PLACES IN THE LAST HOUR AND ANOTHER 3 OR MORE INCHES IS EXPECTED IN THE NEXT 6 HOURS. HENCE, MODERATE TO MAJOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS IS EXPECTED.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE WEATHER SITUATION. PLEASE STAY TUNED TO LOCAL RADIO OR TELEVISION FOR WARNING UPDATES.