Flash Flood Advisory in effect for Antigua & Barbuda

A flash flood advisory is in effect for minor flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas of Antigua and Barbuda, until 8 pm tonight.

A flood advisory means that streams, creeks and drains may be elevated or even overflowing into streets, low-lying and flood-prone areas; however, property damage will be minimal.

Inconveniences can be expected but the flooding is not expected to be immediately life-threatening. However, just one foot of flowing water is enough to sweep vehicles off the road.

An area of disturbed weather which is being investigated for tropical development southwest of the Leewards, is causing periodic heavy showers over the islands. already, in excess of 1.75 inches have fallen in some places in the last 3 hours and another inch or more is likely in the next 12 hours.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the situation.

Please call 463-4638 for later statements. Also, stay tuned to local radio and tv stations for the latest information.