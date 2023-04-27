Five Cameroonians remain at large after escaping detention in St. Kitts

- Advertisement -

Five of the Cameroonians rescued from the March 28 boat disaster remain at large after escaping from a detention facility in St Kitts where they were being held.

Nine Cameroonians busted out of the community centre just outside Basseterre yesterday. Four have since been found.

A total of 14 migrants were rescued after their boat capsized in St Kitts waters en route from Antigua to St Thomas last month. Three more have been confirmed dead with another 13 missing and presumed dead.

They were among hundreds of Cameroonian refugees fleeing conflict back home who arrived in Antigua late last year on charter flights from Nigeria.

St Kitts authorities claim in a statement issued this morning that after initially agreeing to accept the repatriation of the 14 Cameroonians, Antigua and Barbuda has since rescinded the offer.

The St Kitts and Nevis government says it continues to pursue workable and diplomatic solutions to the situation.