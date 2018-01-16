First stage multi-hazard system by start of hurricane season

The first phase in the development of a multi-hazard warning system for Antigua and Barbuda will be in place before the next hurricane season. That’s according to Philmore Mullin, director of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS).

Mullin explained in a recent interview that his department is in the process of consulting with the designers of the system. The early warning hazard system will help local authorities detect early signs of flooding, tsunami and other disasters that could affect the twin-island state. It will also help the disaster agency inform residents, especially those living in vulnerable areas, about an impending disaster.

“We are speaking to them to discuss what exactly we need for this early warning disaster system. And we are now waiting on the designers for a final quotation, and once we receive that quotation we will then forward it to our Red Cross support partners,” Mullin said.

The Antigua leg of the regional project is being spearheaded by the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross. “It’s a project that runs for about a year and three months. Acquiring the equipment and software and other bits and pieces, Antigua has chosen that to be the first leg of the activities,” Mullin added.

He said that once those things are in place, NODS will roll out the training and establish a connection to media houses and other agencies to ensure the smooth operation of the system throughout the entire island. The early warning system will also involve the establishment of a multi-hazard information centre for forecasting and early warning which combines information derived from multiple ground and satellite sources and provides reliable information on upcoming extreme weather events and their potential impact on the island.

The director said that the actual installment of the system will take place between March and April of this year; however, the entire project will be completed by early 2019. Between U.S. $15,000 to U.S. $20,000 will be spent on the project. Asimilar system was implemented in St. Lucia in 2016