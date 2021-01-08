First Positive Covid-19 Case Recorded in Barbuda.

Spread the love













The following is a press release from the Barbuda Local Government:

It has come to our attention that a positive Covid-19 case has been recorded for Barbuda.

The individual concerned arrived in Antigua on the 4th January 2021 from the US and was tested on arrival. The test result came back Thursday and was positive. The individual subsequently travelled to Barbuda.

The Barbuda Council’s Medical Team responsible for the management of the pandemic response was alerted and activated and the necessary contact tracing and management of the case is presently being done. The individual concerned is presently in isolation.

The public is being reminded that the Covid-19 pandemic protocols are still in effect and it is therefore important that everyone continue to strictly practice the guidelines to ensure the safety of all.