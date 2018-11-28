Firemen charged with stealing items from Fly Jamaica aircraft

New Story

Four members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) were released on bail after they appeared in a magistrate’s court on Wednesday charged with the theft of items from the Fly Jamaica aircraft that crash-landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport earlier this month.

Police charged 37-year-old Collis Williams, with stealing two mobile telephones valued at US$730 belonging to Basil Ferguson, the captain of the Canada-bound flight that was forced to land here on November 9.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted GUY$100,000 (One Guyana dollar=US$0.04 cents) bail by Chief Magistrate Ann Mc Lennan.

He will return to court on December 13.

The three other GFS members -Aubrey Frank, Jamie Kingston and Royden Kennedy- were accused of having under their control articles reasonably suspected to have been stolen. They pleaded not guilty and were released on GUY$80,000 bail each. They too will return to court in December.

Police said that the three men were held with items valued at GUY$60,000 including an Acer tablet.

Six people were injured when the aircraft with 118 passengers and eight crew members made the emergency landing.