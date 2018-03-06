Finance Minister denies benefiting from multi-billion dollar oil project

NASSAU, Bahamas, Mar 6, CMC – Finance Minister K. Peter Turnquest has denied reports on the social media that will “benefit hugely” from the from the Oban US$5.5 billion proposed oil refinery and storage project in East Grand Bahama.

“I wish to confirm and assure my constituents of East Grand Bahama and the wider Bahamian community that this is a vicious untruth spewed by those who wish to create political mischief,” Turnquest said in respond to the report being circulated on Whatsapp.

“This is truly unfortunate and shows the desperation of these operatives who know no bounds of decency, and have no basis on which to attack this government which has been working to right many of the insulting wrongs left behind by the prior administration. “

Turnquest, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said that he is a member of the Bahamas Institute of Chartered Accountants and is in possession of a license from the GBPA as a sole practitioner.

“However it is and has been inactive since I was appointed Minister of Finance on May 12, 2017,” he said, adding that Bahamians “can rest assured that I have and will devote 100 per cent of my professional energy to rescuing this country from the grips and levels of negligence and greed experienced over the last five years”.

Turnquest said that the level of fake news today is “sickening and unfortunately confuses too many of our citizens who do not understand the extent to which these unnamed cowardly charlatans will go to mislead them.

“I encourage citizens to discern for themselves the facts and to be informed, as it is the only way to combat this unfortunate abuse of social media and our democracy,” he added.