Finalise Preparations for 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Residents are advised to ensure their hurricane preparedness plans are finalised as a tropical depression forms between Africa and the Lesser Antilles and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and move across the Lesser Antilles Thursday or Friday.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) recommends that emergency kits should be stocked and steps taken to protect lives and property.

Emergency kits should include canned foods, water, flashlight, batteries, adequate medication, personal hygiene items, infant supplies, important documents, clothing, first aid kit and blanket or sheets that can be used as bedding. If individuals must move to a shelter, these items should be taken.

NODS is advising persons to first secure shelter with family and relatives and that public shelters should be the last resort.

Other preparations include ensuring that windows and doors on homes are secured, having shutters on hand, pruning dead or dying trees and overhanging branches, clearing the yard of loose items and debris and lowering television and other antennae.

Residents are encouraged to continue monitoring the media for information coming out of the Met Office regarding the latest weather systems.