Final preparations underway for Superyacht Challenge Antigua

Some of the world’s most impressive vessels are currently on fine display in English Harbour for the 13th edition of the Superyacht Challenge.

The annual event opens for registration on Monday with five days of racing set to kick off on Wednesday.

This year, seven boats, each measuring more than 80ft long, will take part in what is billed as a friendly annual challenge held each March as a precursor to the St Barths Bucket Regatta.

Reigning champion, John McMonigall’s Oyster 82 Zig Zag, returns to Antigua to defend her 2023 victory.

The behemoth fleet will be ensconced in historic Nelson’s Dockyard with the largest vessel participating being the majestic 218ft ketch Hetairos.

The activities will also include a memorial for recently deceased Stan Pearson, one of the event’s founders. A much loved fixture of the country’s sailing scene for more than 30 years, Pearson played an integral role in the development of yacht racing in Antigua and around the world.

The memorial will take place on March 15 at 6pm at the capstans in the dockyard. All are welcome to attend.

The Catalina on a beam reach (Photo by Edwin Gifford)