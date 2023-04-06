Final adjournment for man charged in bar shooting 

- Advertisement -

The court has granted one final adjournment in the case of a man accused of shooting another near a popular bar, to allow him and his lawyer time to be properly prepared for committal.

On June 26 last year, 27-year-old Brandon Murphy and 19-year-old Jhonte Meade got into an argument on Lower All Saints Road before Murphy drove off in his car, then apparently turned around and fired a shot in Meade’s direction.

The alleged incident occurred around 5:50 am near the Diamond Edge Night Club.

Shortly after the incident, Murphy was taken into custody by the police for questioning.

The lawmen reportedly found gunshot residue on Murphy’s person and also in his car.

Murphy, of Point, was subsequently charged with shooting with intent to murder.

Last month, the defendant was finally served his case in preparation for his committal hearing which was due to take place on Wednesday.

The defendant has made more than three appearances before St John’s Magistrate’s Court, but the prosecution was never ready to proceed with the committal on those occasions.

Magistrate Conliffe Clarke decided on Wednesday to give the defence more time to peruse the file.

In addition, Murphy’s lawyer was not present in court.

The defendant’s committal hearing is now set for May 4.