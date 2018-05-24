“Fight against climate change, ” Joseph urges SIDS

Those who pollute should pay the cost for repairing the damage caused by vicious storms that are coming with consistent regularity.

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment Molwyn Joseph uttered the strong statement at a Ministerial consultation on the World Health Organisation’s Special Initiative on Climate Change and Health in Small Island Developing States (SIDS)

Ministers of Health from the Cook Islands, Seychelles, Maldives, the Caribbean and other Small Island Developing States attended the meeting, which was held on the wings of the Seventy-first World Health Assembly being held at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Switzerland this week.

“Fight for Climate Justice,”Minister Joseph urged as he highlighted the need for his SIDS colleagues to identify with Antigua and Barbuda’s call for this bold and aggressive approach to climate change and health.

The two most senior officials of the World Health Organisation and the Pan American Health Organisation are Dr. Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, and Dr. Carissa Eteinne.

Dr. Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation recommended collaboration between the Pacific Islands and the Caribbean region on climate change and health.

This led to an immediate meeting between Caribbean and Pacific Ministers of Health who discussed and agreed in principle on establishing a platform for future collaboration on climate change and health for SIDS.