Female driver who knocked down child to go to court

New Story

By Tameika Malone

tameika.malone@antiguaobserver.com

The woman who was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck four-year-old Faith Laville has been charged with dangerous driving.

Virgin Bougouneau, of Potters, was charged over the weekend following the accident on Thursday that left the Mary

E. Pigotts School kindergartner in serious condition at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

Doctors have told her family that she could lose a portion of her left leg.

The Potters driver is expected to appear in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court this week. Lawmen said she was in custody up to last night instead of being granted the customary bail for traffic related offences given the nature of the child’s injury.

Head of the Traffic Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police Leonard Cabral said the child has already lost two toes.

The child who resides in Herberts, was struck and dragged under a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara Thursday while she and her two older siblings were crossing Independence Drive shortly after school.

In an earlier interview, Vanessa Laville told OBSERVER media that her last of three daughters was dragged under the vehicle, resulting in her skin and muscles being removed, leaving bones exposed. Faith also suffered tissue damage to the left thigh.

The mother explained that doctors said her daughter could lose the limb from below the knee of her left leg. The prognosis was made after the child was rushed into surgery Thursday night to try and repair some of the damage she sustained.

She said she was told that upon reaching the pedestrian crossing outside Little Canton Supermarket, drivers travelling in both directions signalled her children to cross. She said traffic stopped, but one driver reportedly overtook the courteous drivers and struck her child.

Police are still gathering statements from eye-witnesses.

Up to yesterday afternoon, the two older siblings, who Vanessa said were left “traumatised” after seeing their sister “tumbled” under the vehicle, had not sat down with police for an interview.