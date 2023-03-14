Father accused of attacking school principal remanded to prison

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The parent who allegedly attacked the principal of the Mary E Pigott Primary School last week was yesterday denied bail and ordered to reappear before the court on April 17.

Michael Samuel, represented by attorney Wendel Robinson, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh at 9am Monday.

Reports indicate that events unfolded because Samuel was unhappy with disciplinary action taken against his child. It was the second time Samuel had confronted Principal Christopher Roberts regarding corporal punishment meted out to his son, Robinson told the court.

The use of corporal punishment in schools – outlawed in many countries across the world – has been the subject of much debate in Antigua and Barbuda in recent years.

Roberts was taken to hospital after the March 8 incident with an injured shoulder. He was discharged later that day.

While it is unclear as to the exact reason why the magistrate denied bail, she questioned both the defence attorney and the prosecution for more clarity on the circumstances surrounding the case, which neither could provide at the time.