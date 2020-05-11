Falmouth Harbour Marina delivered Mother’s Day cheer

Staff with some of the relief bags - Left to right Janice Adamson, John Henry and Iline Bailey.

Antigua’s premier mega yacht marina, Falmouth Harbour Marina, delivered some much-needed Mother’s Day cheer on Sunday.

The Marina’s Chairman, Sir Gerald Watt QC, explained that with so many persons now unemployed as a result of Covid-19, the company felt this contribution of food packages would be of some assistance to our senior citizens and single mothers.

“We continue to play our role as a good corporate citizen. After Hurricane Irma devastated our sister island Barbuda in 2017, we made a substantial contribution, and we also support the schools and community activities in our area, St. Paul. With the stress of Covid-19 on our people, we felt that this was a good time to bring some cheer,” said Sir Gerald.

The food packages contain many of the basic necessities such as rice, flour, sugar, pasta and cleaning supplies.

Falmouth Harbour Marina is locally owned and was established in 1994.