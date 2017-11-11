‘Fairfax took me lightly’ – Gayle gives preview, wants US $300,000 for his story

Windies star batsman Chris Gayle has claimed he was taken lightly in mediation proceedings ahead of his successful bid to sue Australian entity Fairfax Media.

Gayle succeeded with litigation against the company for an amount yet to be decided, after it published allegations the batsman had revealed his penis to a masseuse, Leanne Russell, during the 2015 World Cup.

Two weeks ago, a Sydney court ruled that the company had not only acted with malice when it published the allegations but had also failed to establish whether they were true.

In typical flamboyant fashion, the batman who had called the allegations ‘deeply hurtful’ has taken to social media platform Twitter, promising to share his story with one lucky media house in an exclusive interview, but there’s a catch; it will cost U.S. $300,000.

“I have a very interested successful story to tell!! It can be an exclusive 60 minute interview or y’all just have to wait on my next book!” Gayle said via Twitter.

“It’s about what transpired in court and behind the scenes in Australia, how they went to bigger heads to get me ban,” he added.

“How they want to use me as a scapegoat over a interview – I’ll tell you what I do every day after court, believe me, when I break this down to y’all it will be like a movie!”

“Even what transpired in the mediation couple weeks before court … they take me lightly but I never scared of the media! I was ready to fight until my last breath!

“Who ready for my story just let me know…you will have to visit Jamaica for this interview!” (www.sportsmax.tv)