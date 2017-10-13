Eying Tri20 Title

New Story

By Neto Baptiste

The Guyana cricket team is confident of lifting this year’s Independence Tri20 Cricket Tournament after storming into Saturday night’s finals with a four-wicket victory over Jamaica at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Coach Esuan Crandon said that after winning three straight following an opening loss to Jamaica, his players are highly confident going into the tournament’s climax.

“I think we have the right attitude which is the most important thing. We are confident of winning the finals but we realise nobody is going to give it to us. We have to work hard for it and we have to bring our A game to the table. We don’t want to get complacent, we don’t want to get cocky; but at the end of the day, I think that once we play our best cricket, it’s going to be hard for any team to beat us,” he said.

Guyana bowled out Jamaica for 105 with Steven Taylor hitting 35. Veerasammy Permaul was the pick of the bowlers for Guyana, claiming three wickets for 8 runs in his four overs. He was ably assisted by Ricardo Adams who bagged two wickets for seven runs in three overs.

