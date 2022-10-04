Eye Mobile, Anjo Wholesale and Pointe FM win in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

Eye Mobile Vision Care racked up another win in the Cool & Smooth Sponsored Business Basketball League on Monday to keep their unbeaten streak alive by beating Sledge-O-Ballers by a 75-44 margin.

Eye Mobile was led by Javonte Daley and Lopez Adams who both sank 10 points while Shamari Bascus had a game-high of 12 points for Ballers.

There was victory as well for Anjo Wholesale as they defeated Mill Reef by a similar 77-44 score line. Steven Matthew had the hot hand for the victors with 23 points, while Humroy Wright picked up 17 points. In a losing effort, Fitzroy Francis hit 19 points while Ariel Quallis assisted with 13 points.

In the other match played on Monday, Pointe FM defeated Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew 55-44. Josue Hernandez led the charge for the victors with 24 points while Jesus Emanuel picked up 11 points. Travis Pryce was the lone shooter of note for Fearless Crew with 10 points.