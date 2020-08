Spread the love













The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has reset CAPE and CSEC exams which were cancelled in Antigua and Barbuda on July 29 due to severe weather.

The Ministry of Education issued a notice yesterday notifying candidates that they will be able to sit the rescheduled exams tomorrow at 9am.

The papers to be re-administered are CSEC English B paper 1, CAPE Pure Mathematics Unit 1 papers 1 and 3, and French Unit 1 paper 1.