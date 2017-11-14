EU/ACP call for progress on Paris agreement implementation at UN climate talks

New Story

BONN, Nov. 14, CMC – The European Union and 79 countries of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group on Tuesday reaffirmed their shared commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement and urged all Parties to ensure concrete progress at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP23) taking place here.

The EU and ACP Group that includes more than half of the signatories to the Paris Agreement on climate change have also acknowledged the importance of this year’s conference to ensure the achievement of key milestones for the full implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Two years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement and one year after its entry into force, we continue to stand united in our commitment to ambitious action and full implementation of the agreement. Now is the time to ensure we maintain the Paris momentum and deliver the next steps we have collectively agreed. We have made some good headway, but much still needs to be done to ensure we leave COP23 with good results,” said the Eurpean Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy – Miguel Arias Caňete.

For his part, ACP Secretary General Patrick Gomes noted that “Climate change is causing devastating impacts on many ACP Member States – the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean should be a clear reminder to all of the need to build resilience and contribute to a more sustainable, secure future for the most vulnerable countries in the world.”

The expectations of the EU and the ACP Group for COP 23 outcomes include – a balanced package of decisions for moving forward the work programme under the Paris Agreement; progress on the design for the 2018 ‘facilitative dialogue’;adoption of the first Gender Action Plan and operationalisation of the Local Communities and Indigenous Peoples Platform and scaling up and accelerating climate action from the private sector and other non-state actors.

The EU and the ACP Group are long-standing partners in international climate cooperation.

This is evident in the Global Climate Change Alliance Intra-ACP programme that has provided technical support to ACP countries since 2011. The second four-year phase of the programme, launched officially at COP23, will provide an additional EUR 70 million to ACP countries to better adapt to the impacts of climate change and contribute to strengthening the strategic role of the ACP Group in global climate action.