End of an era

- Advertisement -

Demolition of the iconic double decker stand at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) is now well underway as the countdown to Carnival continues.

Nicknamed the ‘party stand’, it was made famous by DJ maestro Chiki, and comedians Gravy and Mayfield as the place to be during the ARG’s proud cricketing era.

But the stand has fallen into disrepair in recent years and a decision was made to remove it in the interests of public safety.

On Monday, a team from Hanka Construction began to remove material from the stand, some of which is to be repurposed for seating at the YASCO sporting facility on Old Parham Road.

The ARG is also undergoing a general refurbishment ahead of Carnival festivities due to kick off next month.

Carnival celebrations – the first in three years – will run from July 23 to August 2.

The ARG is undergoing a refurb ahead of Carnival festivities due to be staged there (Photos courtesy Ministry of Works)

Managing Director of Hanka Construction, Jamilla Hodge, is overseeing the double decker’s demolition (Photo by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)