Eight healthcare heroes certified as skilled recompression chamber operators

The Sir Lester Bird Medical Center proudly announces the successful completion of a recompression chamber operation team training by a cohort of eight dedicated healthcare professionals.

The rigorous training, sponsored by the Calvin Ayre Foundation, was designed to enhance their abilities in managing recompression chambers and encompassed comprehensive theoretical knowledge and hands-on practical applications.

The healthcare workers exhibited unparalleled dedication and expertise in mastering the intricate skills required for the efficient operation of recompression chambers, essential in treating various diving-related injuries and conditions.

These healthcare heroes inclusive of three Doctors and a Nurse from the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center as well as a Paramdic and three Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians from the Antigua Barbuda Emergency Medical Services demonstrated unwavering commitment, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary proficiency to handle critical situations and provide optimal care to patients requiring hyperbaric treatment.

The training which lasted 5 days; three virtual and two in-person, was carried out by Divers Alert Network with funding provided by Calvin Ayre.

The healthcare workers stand ready to serve with unmatched proficiency and dedication, ensuring the provision of exceptional care to patients in need.

The Ministry of Health extends heartfelt appreciation to the Calvin Ayre Foundation for their generous donation of a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber to Sir Lester Bird Medical Center in 2018 and also for facilitating training over the years.

As a result of this collaboration, Sir Lester Bird Medical Center is now better prepared than ever to handle complex medical cases, ensuring that the people of Antigua receive world-class healthcare services.