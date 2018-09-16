Earthquake rocks Corporate Area and neighbouring parish

Sections of the Corporate Area and the neighbouring parish of St. Catherine were rocked by an earthquake on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) , it had not received reports of damage.

“We are aware of the earthquake…however the ODPEM and the Earthquake Unit will continue to monitor the situation and provide on update once it becomes available,” the agency said in a post on its twitter page.

The United States Geological Survey in its report said the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3, had a depth of 10 kilometres and was centered in Riversdale, St. Catherine.