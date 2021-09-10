Earthquake felt on Antigua and Barbuda and other islands

NODS PRESS RELEASE — A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Antigua and Barbuda and several other islands last night (Thursday) at around 8:43.



According to information from the UWI Seismic Centre, which monitors earthquakes in the region, the quake occurred at a depth of 10km, and latitude 16.84 degrees North and longitude 61.14 degrees West.

It was located northeast of Guadeloupe, southeast of Antigua and Barbuda and north of Dominica.

The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) notes that the twin-island state is in an earthquake zone and from time to time will get these tremors.

If it’s more than a tremor or a heavy earthquake, individuals are advised to drop, cover and hold.

If inside, stay inside and do not run out of the building.

You can stand in a strong doorway or get under a sturdy desk, table or bed and hold on. Do not use elevators or stairs.

Move away from windows, mirrors, glass doors and objects that can fall.

On the other hand, if you are outside, stay away from glass buildings, electricity poles and bridges.

If in a vehicle, stay there but do not stop on or under a bridge and look out for falling objects.

It must be noted that if an earthquake generates a tsunami, residents will be notified through the Common Alert Protocol (CAP) which is managed by NODS.

Presently, CAP sends alerts to smartphones and email and is hoping to expand to include text messages, radio and television interrupts and sirens. Residents are encouraged to download the CAP App on their smartphones.