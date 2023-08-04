Dwayne George sworn in as Senator –pending by-election

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

In what could be described as an unprecedented move, the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has sworn in a new Senator – with a contingency plan to replace him within weeks should he win his bid for the St Mary’s South seat.

On Thursday, Labour Party candidate Dwayne George was sworn into the Senate, replacing Caleb Gardiner, who has been appointed as a diplomat in Washington DC.

George’s appointment took place with immediate effect after he took the oath of office on Thursday morning.

The new Senator will make his first appearance in approximately one week when the Senate convenes to debate two matters sent up from the Lower House.

But George’s appointment comes amidst much controversy, having left the opposition party to run as a Labour Party candidate in St Mary’s South against his former ally Kelvin ‘Shugy’ Simon.

He said he had been told he will have to resign as a Senator in the coming weeks when he is officially nominated to contest the by-election.

“I am aware that I have to resign again and I don’t have any issues with that,” he told Observer. “We spoke about it and this was also part of my decision. I agreed to be sworn in and then resign again when the time comes.”

George said his swearing-in was momentous, recalling that the only time he felt such joy was during the birth of his son and when he received his pro card as a bodybuilder.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the ruling party already has a plan in place to appoint a new Senator to the position if George wins the St Mary’s South seat.

He said that individual is young, fresh, and already hand-picked by the party.

Keeping the name top secret for now, Browne said he is confident that the person will be fit to serve, as the party enters what the PM is calling a transition mode.

“That Senate vacant seat will be filled should he win. I already have someone in mind. It is going to be yet another person in their 30s, and again signalling that transportation of the ABLP into young new leadership,” Browne told Observer.

By law, the by-election must take place before early October.

George was a key player in Simon’s successful general election campaign and the two shared a close bond, which Simon referred to as a brotherhood.

Simon expressed feelings of betrayal upon learning that George would now be his political opponent.

Simon won the seat on January 18 after defeating ABLP incumbent Samantha Marshall, but resigned in June due to legal challenges.

Marshall recently withdrew her candidacy citing family reasons, prompting the ABLP to announce George as her replacement.

George previously said he was confident that his diverse experience, which also includes teaching, will enable him to improve the infrastructure, social programmes, and overall quality of life for the residents of St Mary’s South.