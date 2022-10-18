Droves of supporters turn out for annual cancer awareness walk

- Advertisement -

With all the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic now removed, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s annual Walk for the Cure returned with a bang last Saturday.

Speaking after the event, one of the bank’s Walk Managers, Natasha Charles, said that they were overwhelmed at the support shown by staff, sponsors, well-wishers and the general public.

“In this, our 11th year of the Walk for the Cure, the public came out in their hundreds. It was the largest walk to date.

“All the months of hard work and planning paid off. As we continue to raise awareness of this dreaded disease, while at the time raising funds for care and to support families, we must express our thanks to everyone who participated,” Charles said.

She said that the walk moved off from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at about 4.30pm and made its way down the Paynters main road, through Pigotts Village onto Factory Road and back to the stadium.

The bank’s Country Head Ladesa James-Williams said that she felt a sense of pride that more persons are becoming aware of cancer and its effects.

“Importantly, we also raise funds through this walk, which we have been donating annually to the Breast Friends Organisation and the Oncology Department of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

“Over the past three years we have raised and donated approximately $155,000 to these organisations. Hopefully, this year we will surpass these totals,” she said.

James-Williams noted that the walk is an integral part of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s continuing commitment to be engaged with the real issues facing its clients and communities.

“By becoming personally involved in this event we are each demonstrating that CIBC FirstCaribbean’s commitment to Antigua and Barbuda is about more than handing over a donation,” she added.