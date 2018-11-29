Drilling contract signed for geothermal project on St. Vincent and the Grenadines

November 29, 2018 Further Afield No comments

Source: www.ucsusa.org

St. Vincent Geothermal Company Limited (SVGCL) and the Icelandic Drilling Company (IDC)  on Thursday signed a contract that will lead to drilling of four wells for a geothermal power project in St. Vincent..

According to IDC’s cheif executive officer, Sigurdur Sigurdsson the wells are intended to supply steam for the geothermal power plant  to be constructed by SVGCL .

 The project aims to deliver a 10 megawatt geothermal power plant to the island, transforming its energy sector, reducing its dependency on imported diesel, and providing a new sustainable and affordable source of energy based on an indigenous resource. 

IDC notes that once operational, the plant will supply substantially all of the country’s baseload power and bring renewable energy sources to ~73 per cent of total power generation, well in excess of SVG’s Energy Action Plan target of 60 per cent by 2020.

The commissioning of the plant is expected to be in approximately two years. 

The development of the plant has been ongoing for some time with Civil Works starting in 2018 and turbines are scheduled to be tendered out in 2019. 

SVGCL is a public-private partnership owned by the Government of St. Vincent and Reykjavik Geothermal, an Icelandic company focusing on geothermal power development with projects in East Africa, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Sigurdsson said this is the fifth drilling contract in the Caribbean, but Iceland Drilling have been working in the area since the year 2011, both in Dominica and in Montserrat. The project is being supported by several international organizations with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) being the lead financier.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.