29.7 C
St John's
Tuesday, 03 August, 2021
HomeHeadlineDr Ruby Lake-Richards to be honoured as a Dame
HeadlineLocalNewsThe Big Stories

Dr Ruby Lake-Richards to be honoured as a Dame

0
78

Dr Ruby Lake-Richards may be soon be adding the title of Dame to her list of achievements.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said over the weekend that he had recommended to the Honours Committee that she be given a damehood.

“I understand that the Honours Committee unanimously agreed to extend the honour”, he noted.

Dr Lake-Richards is the widow of Sir Novelle Richards, the composer of the lyrics of the National Anthem of Antigua & Barbuda, a former parliamentarian and a Member of the House of Representatives of the West Indies Federation from 1958 to 1962.

Sir Novelle is also the grandfather of the country’s current Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

On Saturday, Dr Lake-Richards, who resides in Canada, received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree as one of the first 33 medical students to attend the University of the West Indies and for her over six decades of work in the medical field.

She was also the first female UWI graduate from Antigua and Barbuda.

Previous articleIncrease in covid cases sends Dominica into partial lockdown
Next articleA&B to take precautions against swine fever
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

five × two =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021