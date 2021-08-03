Dr Ruby Lake-Richards to be honoured as a Dame

Dr Ruby Lake-Richards may be soon be adding the title of Dame to her list of achievements.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said over the weekend that he had recommended to the Honours Committee that she be given a damehood.

“I understand that the Honours Committee unanimously agreed to extend the honour”, he noted.

Dr Lake-Richards is the widow of Sir Novelle Richards, the composer of the lyrics of the National Anthem of Antigua & Barbuda, a former parliamentarian and a Member of the House of Representatives of the West Indies Federation from 1958 to 1962.

Sir Novelle is also the grandfather of the country’s current Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

On Saturday, Dr Lake-Richards, who resides in Canada, received an Honorary Doctor of Science degree as one of the first 33 medical students to attend the University of the West Indies and for her over six decades of work in the medical field.

She was also the first female UWI graduate from Antigua and Barbuda.