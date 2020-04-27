Dominican vies for Ms England 2020 title in face of COVID-19 challenges

By dominicanewsonline.com

Women competing in the London regional heat of Miss England have submitted entry videos filmed by themselves & have spoken about their best & worst parts of being in Lockdown.

The Miss London contest was due to be held as a glamorous fashion shoot at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites & Residences & Hotel on 14th April with celebrity photographer Alan Strut & Hair By Dar. But organisers were forced to cancel the event as venues started to close and Lockdown began.

” We had already auditioned many contestants & some had already started fundraising for the Beauty With a Purpose Charity which helps disadvantaged youngsters, an integral part of the contest. I thought we would have to cancel the whole thing at first but then realised we could potentially run some of our qualifying heats including Miss London as virtual online competitions instead ” said Miss England organiser Angie Beasley.

The 12 Finalists were asked to submit videos taken in or around their homes , enter the talent round by showing off their skills and in their introduction videos spoke about the best and worst bits of being in Lockdown to relate to others .

Some have submitted cooking or dancing videos talked openly about the current situation & shown off their catwalk skills around their homes giving them a good excuse to get dressed up !

The most common dislike about Lockdown from contestants is missing friends and families & not being able to socialize.