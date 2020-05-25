Dominica: Bus drivers from Portsmouth and surroundings protest

(DNO) – Bus drivers in Portsmouth and surrounding communities gathered in Portsmouth this morning to express their dissatisfaction with the $15,000 loan facility at the AID Bank which the government has provided as part of its COVID-19 economic relief measures.

Reports indicate that the bus drivers from the area are gathered at Burrough’s Square in Portsmouth and have refused to ply the Portsmouth to Roseau route. It has also been reported that the drivers gathered there are encouraging other bus drivers from the area to join their protest.

A number of commuters are reported to have been stranded this morning in Dominica’s second-largest town because of the protest action.