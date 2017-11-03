Do not eat condemned meat and poultry

November 3, 2017

Residents are being warned against eating condemned meat and poultry as the ministry of health and police investigate a recent incident.

Government’s Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst says several cartons of condemned pork and poultry were removed from an area where they were to be buried, not far from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and the Abattoir on October 31.

He says the ministey of health reported to Cabinet yesterday, that due to the danger of salmonella poisoning that could result when humans consume condemned pork and poultry products, the police have been called in to find the thieves who carted off the spoiled foods.

The ministry of health is warning against the consumption of the items that were condemned.

This means residents should also closely examine any pork or poultry they purchase and report to the police anything they know.
