Disturbance Upgraded to Tropical Storm

Tropical Depression #13 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Laura and Antigua and Barbuda has been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the specified area in this case within 12 hours.

Based on the latest observation and analysis from the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service residents should rush to complete their preparedness plans as the system is more or less upon us

The Met Office says the system poses a high threat to the islands with the potential to cause significant impacts from storm force winds, high seas, moderate storm surges and moderate flooding.

The system has the potential to cause limited structural damage, possible power outage and disruption to travel and these impacts are likely to be greater across Barbuda.

In response to the tropical storm warning, the Hon. Prime Minister Gaston Browne has advised that government offices will close at midday and private offices are encouraged to do the same. However, all essential services are asked to maintain operations.

Prime Minister Browne has also instructed that the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) be fully activated.

The Prime Minister is asking that citizens remain vigilant and stay safe.