Dexterous young sailors defy challenging conditions in weekend regatta

By Edwin Gifford

Two first-time national sailing champions were crowned after a thrilling regatta last weekend.

The 2024 Budget Marine Laser and Optimist Open Regatta saw the two youngsters emerge victorious after an exhausting series of 12 races over two days.

Ozani Lafond, 19, of English Harbour, is the 2024 Antigua National Laser Champion. Tyden Jones, 13, of Jolly Harbour, who attends St Anthony’s Secondary School, is the 2024 Antigua National Optimist Champion.

With a heat alert in effect, shifty, variable winds and no discernible wind patterns, the event staged on Saturday and Sunday was uniquely challenging.

Sailing coach Karl James MBE said, “Because the pattern was not the same for every race or even for every leg, the sailors who had their heads out of their boats, who were paying attention to the elements, were out in front.

Rhone Kirby (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Shanoy Malone (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Tyden Jones (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Ozani Lafond (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

“I saw sailors going from last to first and first to last because of these unpredictable conditions. It equalised the fleet so that the fastest and the strongest and the heaviest were not as able to capitalise on the normally predictable Antiguan weather. It made for a good regatta.”

James commended the regatta’s top three sailors – champion Lafond, runner-up Rhone Kirby and third place finisher, 16-year-old Shanoy Malone.

“Those guys battled neck and neck, and showed true consistency, sharing first place throughout the regatta,” James said. He also gave a shout-out to the St Barts Optimist team who participated in the regatta, saying “it was great to have them here”.

The event was well supported by the corporate world too, with Bar-B’s restaurant at the Antigua Yacht Club providing lunches for the sailors and regatta officials, while Budget Marine provided sailing kits for the youngsters.

Lafond had a fantastic showing in last year’s Youth Sailing World Championships in Brazil, finishing at the top of the fleet.

This summer, Radial Laser runner-up Emily Gaillard, 16, and third place Laser finisher Shanoy Malone are heading to the Youth Sailing World Championships in Lake Garda, Italy.