Destination Hot Sauce, Home Brew Hot Sauce & Cocktail, The Blushing Bride to be featured at Restaurant Week

The Taste of Wadadli event was presented in December 2022 and hosted a Mixologist Competition and Hot Sauce competition called the Fire Fit. The winning cocktail, The Blushing Bride and Hot Sauce, Home Brew Hot Sauce have been named the Destination Cocktail and Destination Hot Sauce of the year 2022/2023.

Winning cocktail, The Blushing Bride Winning Hot Sauce, Home Brew Hot Sauce (Photos by Samantha Simon)

Altino Spencer was the winning Mixologist emerging from a field of eight competitors. His drink featured a local spirit named – The Pink Gin brewed in English Harbour by David Murphy of the Antilles Still House. With Sorrel as its base, the drink produced a lovely pink blush and was coined, The Blushing Bride. Altino is elated at the opportunity presented to him and remarked that “To me, winning and being featured is a sign that hard work and perseverance pays off and I could not be more humbled by having the opportunity to have this experience”.

Home Brew Hot Sauce topped four competitors in the Fire Pit, to win the Destination Hot Sauce of the Year. The company is owned by Ensly and Shasha Smith and Deshawn Griffiths. Sasha of Home Brew Hot Sauce stated that “Hot sauce has always been a part of my household growing up as mom used to make hot sauce. My brother Deshawn and I, after taking some left-over brew from our mom, and with her support and guidance, developed our brand today. To have this feature and recognition means a lot to our family.”

Both the Blushing Bride and Home Brew Hot Sauce will be centre stage as the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority hosts – Restaurant Week, a unique Antiguan and Barbudan gastronomical experience poised to titillate your senses. Spanning 14 days, the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week will celebrate one of the destination’s best qualities – its food, its people, and its culture. Diners can expect a variety of delectable cuisine, offering visitors and nationals an opportunity to experience special menus and/or experiences at prix-fixe (discounted) prices across a range of restaurants. During the fourteen-day food experience, diners can also enjoy local food, international Chef appearances and the Food and Art Experience.