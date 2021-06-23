Department of Environment, local NGO join in school’s tree planting exercise

The tree planting exercise undertaken by Youth Today and the Department of Environment at the Sir Novelle Richards Academy (Photo courtesy DoE)

A non-profit organisation (NGO) which aims to educate young people about social issues and volunteerism recently collaborated with the Department of Environment (DoE) to conduct a tree planting exercise at the Sir Novelle Richards Academy.

Members of Youth Today and the DoE’s Plant Nursery staff assisted in planting several fruit trees on the small farm at the secondary school located in Potters.





It is anticipated that not only will students become more educated about agriculture and the environment through the tree planting process, but that the collaboration will also help to improve the overall food security across the country.

The DoE and Youth Today will continue to engage schools, community centres, and others to plant trees and raise awareness about the environment

Anyone who wishes to engage in tree planting activities can contact the Department of Environment at 462-4625 or Daryl George at [email protected] or at [email protected].