Department of Environment begins work on two wind farms

The Department of Environment has highlighted its recent work on the Project SPPARE – Sustainable Pathway – Protected Areas and Renewable Energy. This initiative is implemented by the Department of Environment, supported by the West Indies Oil Company, and is being funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development which provided a $15 million USD grant/loan.

The Department of Environment is currently setting up two Wind Farms with 15 wind turbines in total. A wind turbine is a tool used to generate renewable energy that utilizes the wind. The turbines will have two blades on one end, spinning by the wind around a rotor to generate electricity. The first wind farm is at Parham Ridge where 13 wind turbines are being installed to power the reverse osmosis plant at Crabbs. The second is located at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where 2 wind turbines will be utilized to power that facility. The 15 wind turbines will generate a combined total of 4.1 MW of clean energy, and it will prevent about 7,000 metric tons of carbon annually. Check out the video to see how they transported the wind turbines!

All the wind turbines can be shifted between a short and long mast. The longer mast will have blades. When storms come, these turbines can be laid down so only the shorter mast is standing up. This will help keep it safe during storms. These turbines can be titled down in one hour. These turbines will assist Antigua in achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution target in mitigation which is 20 MW of wind-powered energy generation The team started installation of the wind turbines at the stadium in May, and as of mid-June, the foundations have been tested and the masts are installed. In the coming weeks, blades will be attached to the turbines, and the planned completion date is the year’s end.

In Parham, six out of thirteen wind turbine foundations have been completed. The masts are being installed on the initial six, with a completion date of August. Civil works will be building the remaining seven turbine foundations! The DOE hopes you are all looking forward to the newest editions on the island!