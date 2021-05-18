Dela-Cruz dominates ABUT junior golf championship

A number of junior golfers took part in the event held over the weekend (Photo courtesy Jermaine Kentish)

Spread the love













Andreina Dela-Cruz, Tyler Hughes, Kimberlyn Weatherill and Isaiah Ford were all in the winner’s circle over the weekend as they swung their way to the top of the podium in the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers’ National Junior Golf Championship on Sunday.

Playing at Cedar Valley, Dela-Cruz was too hot for her competitors as she defeated both the boys and girls in her division, to snatch the top prize in the eighteen-hole contest.

Her tally of 89 earned her the biggest trophy, ahead of runner-up Jaya Isaac and Iman Henry.

Andreina Dela-Cruz (right) collects her championship trophy (Photo courtesy Jermaine Kentish)

As for Hughes, he won the main trophy in the nine-hole event where he outlasted Siyolo Joseph and Shreya Gaekwad.

Weatherill prevailed in the younger category where she edged her twin sister Nicole who finished as the runner-up in the six-hole championship.

The third place prize went to Jennah Andrew.

In the three-hole exercise, it was Ford who went the distance, coming home ahead of Karishma Rajpal and Aareah Smith.

In the long drive contests, the victors were Jaya Isaac, Nicole Weatherill, Isaiah Ford and Lauren Khoury, while the closest to the pin winners were Tiana Payne, Matika Singh, Kimberlyn Weatherill and Keilah Whynn.

Apart from the A&B Union of Teachers, sponsorship for the tournament also came from Eighteen Plus One Restaurant.