Defence lawyer queries drug charge facing prison officer

A lawyer representing a former prison officer reportedly caught with drugs at Her Majesty’s Prison is questioning the validity of a charge laid against his client.

Defence attorney Wendel Robinson must submit his application questioning the validity of possession with intent to transfer facing Howard Segree of Bolans on or before April 8.

The matter was brought before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Segree pleaded not guilty to three charges – possession of 42.3 grams of cannabis, possession with intent to transfer, and conveying articles into the prison.

However, the charge of simple possession was dismissed by Magistrate Clarke due to irregularities found on the charge sheet presented by the prosecution.

Robinson then drew the court’s attention to his copy of the charge sheet from which the magistrate’s signature was absent.

Following the reviewing of the Magistrate’s Code of Procedure Act, Magistrate Clark allowed Robinson to make his application to provide a written submission to the court calling into question the possession with intent to transfer charge based on the missing signature.

Meanwhile, Segree must still answer to the charge of conveying articles into the prison.

The case was adjourned until April 20.

Segree, who was a warden at Her Majesty’s Prison for five years, was initially charged after he was reportedly caught with the drugs, worth $423, plus tobacco and wrapping paper in a Contigo cup while entering his workplace in June 2021.

He was given bail which was set at $15,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

The other conditions of his bail were that he should provide two Antiguan sureties, report to the nearest police station four days per week, surrender his travel documents, and remain at his current abode in Bolans or inform the police of any change in address at least three days in advance.

Segree is also not allowed to travel unless he receives permission from the court.