30.4 C
St John's
Tuesday, 24 August, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesDeep Water Harbour drug bust
The Big Stories

Deep Water Harbour drug bust

0
3

The Police and the Customs Department have seized in excess of 20 pounds of cannabis over the past few days.

The drugs were found at the Deep Water Harbour in two separate drug operations.

Last Friday, 20 pounds of cannabis was discovered inside two cardboard boxes at Customs Warehouse during a routine search by the Anti-narcotics Unit.

Cannabis seized at Deep Water Harbor

On Monday 23, August, the unit discovered an another two pounds of the
controlled substance among food items inside a barrel. The drug is estimated at an overall value of $330,000.

The illegal substances were seized and taken to Police Headquarters.

Persons of interest were taken into custody and questioned in connection with the seizures.

Further investigations are still ongoing.

Previous articleThe UWI mourns the passing of Prof Emeritus Gerald Lalor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

20 + 18 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021