Dave Joseph cricket semifinals slated for this weekend

By Neto Baptiste

Newcomers D&R Construction Sea View Farm will play in the semifinals of the Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB) Parish League Dave Joseph Limited Overs Competition after finishing fourth in the competition with 16 points.

The team’s advancement to the semis where they will face Police on Saturday, April 2 at Police Grounds, comes even after their third loss of the competition over the weekend, going down to the lawmen by 24 runs in a rain affected match at Police Grounds.

The lawmen batted first and posted 172 for five in 28 overs. Damon Valentine top-scored with 53 runs while Jeron James contributed with 50. Nathan Willock bagged two wickets for six runs and Alfred Jarvis took two for 41 bowling for the visitors.

In reply, Farm reached 148 for nine with Andra Samuel hitting 40. Lashorne Barnard did the damage for Police, claiming three for 28 while Orandel Boston picked up two for 20.

Police topped the standings on 40 points after five matches.

In the other semifinal clash slated for Sunday, Freetown will take on Mahico at Freetown. Freetown finished the competition in the second slot with 28 points, while Mahico ended third with 20 points.

In their last outing, Freetown defeated Sea View Farm by three wickets and Mahico beat Newfield by five wickets.