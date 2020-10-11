Dashboard Update for October 10th 2020

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 9th October 2020 at 6pm.

All twenty-nine samples processed by CARPHA yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and eleven (111) with eleven (11) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect the changes to the Government-quarantine and self-quarantine columns of the dashboard.