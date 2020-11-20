Dashboard Update for November 19th 2020

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Wednesday 18th November 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, sixty-three samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending result from thirteen to seventy-six.

All of the sixty-three samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the thirteen samples processed by CARPHA, twelve are negative and one positive. The positive case was a repeat test.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and twenty eight.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and thirty-nine (139) with seven (7) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.