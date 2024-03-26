Dadli Directory sees more than 10,000 visitors to site in first week of launch

- Advertisement -

Since its launch on March 18, the online directory dubbed Dadli Directory has n seen more than 10,000 visitors and 1,500 businesses registering on its platform, and its founder Dwayne Simon has expressed joy at hitting such a milestone.

This innovative online hub is a one-stop-shop for the latest information on a variety of topics, including local events, restaurants, real estate, and businesses around the island.

Providing users with a comprehensive and up-to-date source of information, Simon said that the team behind the app wanted the public to be able to have all the information about what is happening at their fingertips.

“Because it’s visual, that allows businesses to have pictures and videos of the products and services they offer and also allows them to have their contact information and their payment types,” he said.

Simon added that the small business owners were at the heart of the Dadli Directory’s vision.

“We also have a big emphasis on entrepreneurs, in terms of giving them a platform that they can use, if they’re not able to afford a website so they can use this platform, to be able to be found,” he said.