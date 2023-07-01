Cyclists escort Andre Simon on final ride

- Advertisement -

The nation’s cycling fraternity turned out yesterday to escort Andre Simon on one final ride.

The body of the 35-year-old national cyclist who died on June 8 arrived back home in Antigua via American Airlines on Friday afternoon.

Police and cyclists, plus family, friends, and wellwishers formed a solemn procession to guide the vehicle carrying Simon to Barnes Funeral Home.

The father-of-one was seriously injured in a horrific accident on Mother’s Day last year when a motorist ploughed into him and three other cyclists on Sir George Walter Highway.

While the others received minor injuries, Simon was left in a critical condition. A Hatton man is facing criminal charges in connection with the incident.

Simon spent weeks in the ICU at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre before being taken to Texas for specialist treatment.

In recent months he had overcome a number of setbacks, triggering hopes that he would make a recovery.

Simon will be laid to rest on July 10 following a service at the St John’s Pentecostal Church in Upper Gambles.

