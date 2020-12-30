CXC to return to regular format

Spread the love













Following the temporary adjustments to its CSEC and CAPE exams earlier this year, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) will revert to the original format for the January sitting of the exams. Word of this came from local CXC Registrar, Myrick Smith.

Speaking to Observer, Smith also disclosed that the exams will be pushed back a bit, due to the impact of Covid-19.

“As things stand now,, the exams are scheduled to begin on January 18th and run for two weeks and we are going back to the original format which is all three papers. Paper one, the multiple choice, paper two the essay paper and paper three for those who register privately or who did not do the SBA component.

“So based on how things stand now, this is it, we have returned to the original format. Traditionally the exams begin the first week of January but because of Covid we pushed it back two weeks”, Smith stated.

He noted that they have observed a particular decline in registered candidates for the January exams, perhaps due to the ongoing pandemic.

Despite this, plans are underway to execute paper-based exams – rather than online – and the logistical arrangements have been made for those sitting practical exams.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the top-achieving student after each exam sitting, is usually a highlight for those exceptional students who aim to secure first place.

Following lengthy delays, Smith said the announcement for this year’s June/July exams, should come early next month after all queries would have been settled.