29.1 C
St John's
Thursday, 14 October, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesCXC reports drop in exam registration
The Big Stories

CXC reports drop in exam registration

0
0

Officials from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) have revealed that there was a drop in registration for both CAPE and CSEC this year.

Director of Operations Dr. Nicole Manning made the revelation during the CXC Press conference earlier today (Thursday) in Guyana.

She shared that there was also a reduction in the number of absentees for this year when compared to 2020.

Dr Manning also gave some statistics in the number of deferrals that were made this year.

Students had the chance to decide to delay their own sittings from June 2021 to January 2022 or June 2022.

Previous article4th and 5th formers to return to physical classroom
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × 1 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021