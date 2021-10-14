CXC reports drop in exam registration

Officials from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) have revealed that there was a drop in registration for both CAPE and CSEC this year.

Director of Operations Dr. Nicole Manning made the revelation during the CXC Press conference earlier today (Thursday) in Guyana.

She shared that there was also a reduction in the number of absentees for this year when compared to 2020.

Dr Manning also gave some statistics in the number of deferrals that were made this year.

Students had the chance to decide to delay their own sittings from June 2021 to January 2022 or June 2022.