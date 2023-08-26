CXC detects exam irregularities, expresses concern over usage of cellphones and smart watches

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has identified several irregularities during the 2023 exam period, with the use of cellphones and smart watches emerging as a prominent concern.

Dr Nicole Manning, Director of Operations at the Council, unveiled these issues during a press conference held to announce the official release of the 2023 CXC exam results on Thursday.

Manning disclosed that a total of 19 irregularities were detected in the CSEC exams, while the CAPE exams registered 17 irregularities.

Five CSEC students were caught with cellular phones, five plagiarised content, four displayed disruptive behaviour, three utilised unauthorised material and there was one case of territorial malpractice.

Meanwhile, in the CAPE exams, four students had their cellular phones, eight were caught cheating, four had unauthorised, material and one person even tried to impersonate another.

Manning said that although the numbers are small, there is still a cause for concern.

“We saw a slight reduction by one on the overall reduction, but I want to draw attention to CAPE because we had an increase from two to 17,” she remarked.

“If you notice the numbers are lower for CAPE than CSEC it speaks a little bit more about the maturity of the candidates that we are engaging at CAPE. So, it is something that is important for us to look at.”

Manning expressed concern about the use of cellular phones by candidates during exams, stating, “Something we would not want to see again this year — cellphones. Candidates this year took cellular phones, used cellular phones in the exam, not only to have it in their bags but literally on their persons and utilising it.”

She further noted that the Council will be reviewing its regulations in response to the emergence of new devices such as smartwatches.

“We have also seen the introduction of smartwatches, so that is another cause for concern, but the Council is doing a full review of its regulation to ensure that all of these devices are also noted. It will not go without sharing the information with our stakeholders,” she stated.

Manning also disclosed that all irregularities carry a penalty.

“When an irregularity happens, the candidate’s results are cancelled. If it is that the candidate repeatedly carries out the behaviour, they can lose everything,” she revealed.

The CXC expressed commitment to addressing these concerns to ensure a level playing field for all exam takers.